The Marion Warrior football team joined high schools across Kansas for the official first day of fall practices Monday. The Warriors will kick off the 2017 season by traveling to Moundridge Friday, Sept. 1 for a 7 p.m. game. Marion rolled through Heart of America league play last season with a perfect 6-0 record, outscoring opponents 246-62. The Warriors will look to build upon last year’s 7-2 campaign under head coach Grant Thierolf.