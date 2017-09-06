Tabor College defensive back Jamirr Holland (left photo) puts the hit on a Morningside College receiver during the Bluejays’ season opener Saturday. Wide receiver Zach Jones (Bottom photo) picks up a 36-yard gain late in the second quarter. The rematch of the No. 4 ranked Mustangs and the No. 10 ranked Bluejays ended in the visitors’ favor by a score of 65-14 at Joel Wiens Stadium. Of note, Tabor College donated all of the gate receipts—about $3,000—to Hurricane Harvey recovery in Texas. Brent Barkman, owner of Barkman Honey, promised to match that donation dollar for dollar. For results from the first week of college and high school fall sports, turn to Page 7.