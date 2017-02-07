Alyssa Windle shows the form that led to an indoor conference meet best throw in the shot put. Her throw of 46 feet, 7 1⁄2 inches bettered her own indoor Tabor record. Windle has the second-best throw in the NAIA. For the men, Robert Phillips bettered Michael Klaassen’s indoor record with a throw of 48-4 1⁄2 to also finish first in the shot put.

The Tabor College indoor track and field team competed at the KCAC championship Friday and Saturday at Pittsburg State, where the top eight placers in each event scored points.

The Bluejays swept the women’s and men’s shot put titles to highlight the outing.

Alyssa Windle bettered her own indoor Tabor record with a throw of 46 feet, 7 1⁄2 inches, which set a new conference meet record by almost two feet. Windle has the second-best throw in the NAIA.

For the men, Robert Phillips bettered Michael Klaassen’s indoor record with a throw of 48-4 1⁄2 to also finish first in the shot put.

Three Bluejays finished second: Windle in the women’s weight throw (50), Daniel Quiring in the 35-pound men’s weight throw (47-9); and Haley Falk in the women’s pole vault (10-2 3⁄4).

The Bluejays earned two bronze medals. Parker Findley placed third in the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.72); while Josh Richert, Oree Johnson, Riley Ballou and Thomas Bacon were third in the distance medley relay (10:53.98).

Additional men’s events to score points were as follows.

Quiring was fourth in the shot put (45-7), while Cole Younger, Johnson, Avery Franz and Josh Richert were fifth in the 4×400 relay (3:31.48).

Johnny Loera was fifth in the weight throw (45-8), while Franz was fifth in the triple jump (43-4 1⁄4).

Caleb Gaede tied for sixth in the high jump (5-11 1⁄4).

Thomas Bacon, Richert, Ballou-Lyngstad and Franz were sixth in the 4×800 relay (8:25.00).

Younger placed sixth in the 200-meter dash (22.76) and eighth in the 60-meter dash (7.27).

Franz was seventh in the long jump (20-5).

Those finishing eighth were: Loera in the shot put (43-4 1⁄2), Ballou-Lyngstad in the 800 (2:12.52) and Bacon in the 1,000-meter run (2:44.82).

As a team, the men finished sixth of 11 with 611⁄2 points behind McPherson (150), Saint Mary (133 1⁄2), York (118), Southwestern (72) and Friends (69), and ahead of Kansas Wesleyan (54), Ottawa (32), Sterling (21), Bethany (18) and Bethel (9).

Meanwhile, the women turned in these additional top-eight finishes.

Ashton Kroeker was fourth in the triple jump (35-6 1⁄2).

Marah Franz tied for fifth in the pole vault (9-3), while Julie Loewen, Sarah Hagen, Keeley Kroeker and Emily Kemling were fifth in the women’s distance medley (13:59.87).

These Bluejays placed sixth: Amy Horner in the triple jump (34-6 1⁄4), Emily Kemling in the 5,000 (19:36.50), Horner, Marah Franz, Keeley Kroeker and Sarah Hagen in the 4×400 relay (4:21.89) and Loewen, Keeley Kroeker, Lindsay Crist and Hagen in the 4×800 relay (10:57.83).

Loewen was eighth in the 1,000 (3:30.33), while Ashton Kroeker was eighth in the high jump (4-7 3⁄4).

As a team, the women placed fourth with 52 1⁄2 points behind Friends (294), Saint Mary (115 1⁄2) and Southwestern (72 1⁄2) and ahead of McPherson (52), Sterling (50), Ottawa (34), Bethany (25), York (20 1⁄2), Kansas Wesleyan (8), Bethel (8) and Oklahoma Wesleyan (6).

“I felt really good about how both teams represented Tabor College and themselves,” coach Dave Kroeker said. “We demonstrated toughness and resilience throughout the competition. We set many personal records, and that means being better than we have ever been, which is quite an accomplishment for our athletes as well.”

Coming—Tabor will compete at Concordia Univer­sity Friday. The national indoor championship will be held in Johnson City, Tenn., March 2-4.