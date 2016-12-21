Students share their gifts

December 21, 2016
Hillsboro Middle School students (grades six through eight) gathered in the auditorium Friday afternoon to present a talent show before their peers.
Pictured above (left photo) are sixth-graders Airen Fay and Sammy Phillips, who sang a duet.
In the right photo, sixth-graders Alana Suderman, D’myia Cox, Karley Loewen perform as a trumpet trio. Offering their affirmation with applause are students (from left) D’myia Cox, Alana Suderman and Tanner Plett. Other students presented a magic act and piano duet. One student did “The Worm” across the stage, another performed an acting skit and others sang duets and solos. (Free Press photos by Patty Decker)


 

