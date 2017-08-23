Three generations from a local family contributed blood at the Aug. 14 drive. Pictured are Charlotte Haga­man, daughter Jamie Driggers and granddaughter Abigail Driggers. “Charlotte has been a long-time faithful donor and Jamie and Abigail are continuing in her footsteps,” Staci Silhan said. “Abigail has been waiting to be old enough to donate and she came to the first drive she could.”<p>

The American Red Cross collected 54 pints of blood at an Aug. 14 blood drive at Parkview Church in Hills­boro.

Callie Meisinger, a senior at Hillsboro High School, coordinated the drive, which collected enough blood to save up to 162 lives, according to Staci Silhan, local co-coordinator with Debbie Reasoner for the Red Cross.

Silhan was pleased with the turnout.

“Three generations of the same family came to donate, with the youngest donating the first time,” Silhan said. “Several community members, including teachers from USD 410 and Tabor, as well as members of the Hillsboro Police Depart­ment, set a great example and were fun to visit with.”

Silhan said not every person is able to donate for health or personal reasons, but those who do receive benefits:

• free “mini physical and blood screening” from the Red Cross, who will notify the donor if anything abnormal is found.

• burning 650 calories by donating one pint. “Many people have to run four miles or more to burn this many calories,” Silhan said.

• a significant reduction in the rate of heart attack—as much as 88 percent—and stroke, plus a reduced risk of cancer.

Silhan thanked the many volunteers who made the blood drive a success, especially Dale’s Supermarket donation of sandwich materials so donors and staff could eat lunch.

The next blood drive in Hillsboro is schedule for Oct. 23.