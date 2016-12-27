The FFA members representing Hillsboro High at the Dec. 8 district communication competition in Marion are (from left) Callyan Lacio, Shelby John­son, Cheyenne Bernhardt, Logan Oborny, Savannah Unruh and Austin Welch.<p>

Hillsboro FFA chapter brought six students to the South Central District Ag Communication, Ag Sales and Job Interview competition Dec. 8, in Marion.

Two team members earned medals.

Callyan Lacio, a junior, and chapter vice president, placed sixth out of 34 students in job interview.

Shelby Johnson, a junior and chapter reporter, placed seventh individually in the category of website designer.

The ag sales team, comprised of seniors Austin Welch and Savannah Unruh, sophomore Cheyenne Bern­hardt and freshman Logan Oborny, placed ninth.

For her event, Lacio staged a mock interview, including a resume, cover letter and business cards, with the judges acting as the employers.

Johnson designed a website after listening and gathering information from a guest speaker.

The ag sales team pitched a product to a panel of judges. Each student presented a different aspect of the product.

—Shelby Johnson