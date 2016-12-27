HHS FFA member compete at Marion contest
Two team members earned medals.
Callyan Lacio, a junior, and chapter vice president, placed sixth out of 34 students in job interview.
Shelby Johnson, a junior and chapter reporter, placed seventh individually in the category of website designer.
The ag sales team, comprised of seniors Austin Welch and Savannah Unruh, sophomore Cheyenne Bernhardt and freshman Logan Oborny, placed ninth.
For her event, Lacio staged a mock interview, including a resume, cover letter and business cards, with the judges acting as the employers.
Johnson designed a website after listening and gathering information from a guest speaker.
The ag sales team pitched a product to a panel of judges. Each student presented a different aspect of the product.
—Shelby Johnson