When I was in grade school, I loved getting canned pears on my tray for lunch in the cafeteria. They have a unique texture that I like, and I’ve always enjoyed the understated flavor of them.

That said, I often forget just how much I like pears. When I bake pies or other fruity desserts, I tend to lean toward apples or peaches, so when a friend was gifted a few dozen pears he didn’t know what to do with, I was excited to help use them up.

I decided to try a recipe from the blog “A Touch of Grace” for a simple pear crisp. You can find the original at http://addingatouchof­grace.com/ 2015/11/perfect-pear-crisp/. I doubled the cinnamon in mine. Also, the original post says you should use firm pears. I used ones that were super soft, and it still turned out great, so whatever you find at the local grocery store should work fine with this recipe. I would guess that some thawed out frozen pears would be just fine as well (I’m not sure about the canned ones, considering the extra corn syrup involved.).

* * *

Perfect Pear Crisp

Filling ingredients

4 large whole pears, peeled and diced (I used Anjou pears.)

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Topping ingredients

1-1/2 cups flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup melted butter

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the filling ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

Mix topping ingredients in another bowl and stir until the butter is well-incorporated and the ingredients are all moistened.

Pour the pears into a greased 8-by-8-inch pan and spread them out evenly. Now evenly distribute the topping over the pears.

Bake for about 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.

* * *

This was great warm, and I was extremely disappointed I didn’t think to get some vanilla ice cream to go with it. It also held up nicely in the fridge, which was a plus.

I didn’t make much of a dent in the box of pears our friend had, but I felt like I did my part.

I ate one by itself, too, just for nostalgia’s sake. It was delicious, although I can’t help but wonder if it would have been even better on a melmac, pastel-colored lunch tray.

Lindsey Young is managing editor of The Clarion, the Kansas Publishing Ventures newspaper in Andale. She can be reached at lindseyclarion@gmail.com.