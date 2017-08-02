I am still having a love/hate relationship with social media.

I love seeing photos of family and friends and what they are up to, but the political hate that appears all too frequently I could do without. I seldom look at it anymore, but I know there are others who live on it.

•

My rule on pie. Take the one nearest to you unless it isn’t big enough, then take a different one. Especially if it is cherry or lemon meringue. I have always wanted to use that word in my column. Hard to spell but very easy to eat.

•

We used to always have watermelon and crullers in the summertime, but that was when the older generation was still with us.

My favorite topping on crullers was rhubarb sauce. The more tart the better and the rubberier the better on the crullers. I don’t think that’s what our moms were after, but I sure liked them when they turned out that way.

•

I am writing this Friday morning at our Free Press booth in the Marion County Fair 4-H building.

At least the temperature is tolerable this time around. Some years past, this wouldn’t be as comfortable as it is this year.

•

I am wondering how many consecutive years it has rained during fair week. This year is no exception.

•

I thought about buying a stationary bike for exercise, but wised up and went to the high school and started using the one in the weight room. I haven’t done it every day, but I try for 15 minutes when I do go.

I like to watch others work out and the music isn’t bad either. I know I’ll never be able to put on any more muscle at my age, but a little toning wouldn’t hurt.

•

I’m looking forward to the all-school reunion Sept. 22-23, which is the same weekend as Hillsboro High School homecoming. Tabor is at Ottawa that weekend so you can catch them on computer when you get home from the reunion.

The high school game with Smoky Valley (Lindsborg for those of you who have been away for a while) on Friday night is free for alumni and guest if you register in advance.

The all-school Oracle was mailed last week and has all of the details in it. If you didn’t get one in the mail you can read one online here: http://pages.hillsborofree

press.com/hhs-all-school-

reunion/2017_Oracle_

Reunion_Mailing.pdf

•

It may be time for another trip. We have discussed going back to the DelMarVa Peninsula, where we lived back in the late 1960s. This would be the Baltimore, Chesapeake Bay and Cambridge, Md., area.

A total eclipse of the sun occurred there, where it turned to night in the day time. The food (sea food) was great out there and I would like it again.

•

If you wish to share your comments or ideas, my email address is joel@

hillsborofreepress.com.