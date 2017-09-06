Attention Hillsboro High School Alums: The deadline to sign up for the all-school reunion is coming up fast. It is Friday, Sept. 8, before the price goes up. You can still buy a banquet ticket at the door, but then you will miss out on all of the other fun things to do over the Hillsboro High School Homecoming Weekend, Sept. 22-23.

•

The best way to find out what is happening at homecoming for the alumni is to download the Oracle and look at Page 2 to sign up for activities, or the calendar on Page 4 to see what is happening and when. Here is where you will find the Oracle: http://pages.hillsboro

freepress.com/hhs-all-school-reunion/2017_Ora

cle_Reunion_Mailing.pdf

•

If you register by Sept. 8, you as an alum of Hillsboro High School (attention: those who live in the Hillsboro area who haven’t attended ever or not for a while) will have some of the following opportunities: Lunch at school on Friday with the following menu for the paltry sum of $3: grilled chicken, rice pilaf, fresh baby carrots, fresh fruit bar, rolls, animal crackers, milk.

Plus, after lunch you can tour the school or experience school in the 21st Century with some student-led activities for alumni to participate in such as Escape Room, Art Project, Claw Bot Game, Singing and possibly archery. Observing what students are doing is free, and this is the 75th year of the Oracle and there will be a display for alums to see as well.

•

After that you can participate in the pep rally downtown and watch the homecoming parade that is scheduled to have classic cars owned and driven by the class of 1967. There was even talk of a trailer with one of the classes on it in addition to the Trojan home­coming royalty.

•

With each registration for the Saturday evening banquet, which will be an outstanding meal served up by Scott Catering, you will get into the homecoming football game at no charge, plus you can purchase a meal at the tailgate party and watch the homecoming festivities. Just register. You’ll be glad you did.

•

And after all of that, you are invited to join the Class of 1962 and a few class members who are coming from a distance for its 55th reunion at the Bluejay Lanes (formerly known as Trail Lanes).

All these activities surround the all-school reunion dinner in the fellowship hall of Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe.

•

If you ever get the chance to sit with the church ladies after church like I did, I highly recommend it.

On a recent Sunday morning, I learned if you put at least three shiny pennies on the table, you won’t be bothered by flies. That is advice I couldn’t have obtained anywhere else.

•

If you wish to share your comments or ideas, my e-mail address is joel@

hillsborofreepress.com.