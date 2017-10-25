Oct. 23 was the 10th anniversary of my prostate cancer surgery at the KU Medical Center.

It seems like yesterday, but now it’s been a decade of living cancer-free. I am one of the fortunate ones to have lived all of these years without the disease that has taken so many lives.

Losing one’s prostate isn’t the end of the world, and it is possible to live without one even though some functionality has been lost. I will gladly take life instead.

•

I just ordered a refurb­ished Macbook Pro computer from Mac of All Trades. This will be at least 10 computers I have ordered from them over the years.

We have had relatively good luck with them. I think we have returned only one of them for a minor problem, and the company was quick to replace it.

I can find lower-priced Macs elsewhere, but I am glad to pay a little extra to know I am getting something of value because the company stands behind its product.

•

The computer I bought is the most powerful one I have ever had, and with the most bells and the newest operating system ever.

It will be here late next week as I always take the cheapest shipping cost on most everything I buy.

If you know what Kernel Panic is, then you know why I had to do something sooner rather than later. When replacing the RAM didn’t fix the old computer, I knew I had a hardware problem, and it would only be a matter of time when the ship won’t sail anymore.

I was getting as many as a half dozen random shutdowns a day lately.

•

I am an Apple person through and through—except for the iPhone. It has become too expensive for me and too hard to deal with. Somehow I ended up with two Apple IDs and can’t log in using either one of them. And I can’t get rid of the one I don’t want to use anymore.

It has become so frustrating that I am planning to switch to the Pixel phone next time. I would appreciate hearing from folks who have switched from iPhone to Pixel phone and the reasons why it was a good choice or a bad choice. My email is at the bottom of this column.

•

A man was sitting on the curb at three in the morning when a policeman came by.

“Why are you up so late?” he asked.

The man said, “I lost my keys and am waiting for my kids to come home and let me in.”

•

The axiom is true. Any team can beat any other team on any given day: Raiders 31, Chiefs 30.

It’s funny that stuff like that game doesn’t bother me anymore. I used to feel bad for days after, but no more.

I think it’s called mellowing out in one’s old age or something like that. The sun still comes up.

•

If you wish to share your comments or ideas, my e-mail address is joel@

hillsborofreepress.com.