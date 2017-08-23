It took me only 34 minutes to cancel our DirecTV subscription the other even­ing.

I kid you not. What could be simpler than ending an agreement that was more than two years old? That is how long you have to sign up for before being penalized for cancelling.

I finally told the woman not to talk to me anymore. Just cancel my account. She said it was her job to read me an entire litany of disclaimers I needed to know.

But the kicker was she couldn’t get her computer to go to the screen that had all of the junk she needed to read to me. I told her I thought she would have it memorized by now, and maybe the lengthy time it was taking is why their customer service rankings were so low.

•

This guy was sitting in the outfield bleachers at a baseball game and said, “I couldn’t figure out why the ball kept getting bigger… then it hit me.”

•

Marci Penner’s and WenDee Rowe LaPlant’s “Kansas Guide Book 2” is a must for your car.

I thought I had traveled much of Kansas in my days, but these women have travelers beat by a country mile.

They have found more things to do and places to eat and see in every nook and cranny of our state.

And they don’t take anyone else’s word for it. They have done the work, having gone out and found the information in this book firsthand.

•

Books just keep coming to us. I don’t know how to stop it, nor do I want it to stop. I love printing books for authors, organizations and companies.

I can’t really say what the latest ones are about, but I find them all quite interesting.

•

My neighbor from many years ago recently sent me this email. I thought you should all know about this, too.

“Lexophile” is a word used to describe those who have a love for words, such as “you can tune a piano, but you can’t tuna fish,” or “to write with a broken pencil is pointless.”

I guess I could say I am a Lexophile because how could I write “nonsense” every week for almost 20 years without liking words?

•

I sure am glad Diane Steiner was an early member of our Free Press team when we started out in 1998.

She set up an archiving system for all of our files, which we still use today.

•

The reason I mentioned our archiving system is because I received a reorder of a book we printed in 2002. A historical society in our state had made about $30,000 in profits from its book and now was needing more books.

All I needed was to do a search and I found all of the files I needed to make changes to and proof out and print again.

The business is extremely rewarding and fun when things like this happen.

•

