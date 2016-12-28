On a recent trip to Kansas City, we decided to Uber to the Plaza for dinner and to see the sights.

Our driver happened to be a young doctor who had just graduated and was waiting to find out where she would be doing her residency. Her field was OB-GYN, which means she won’t be moving to our neighborhood. While waiting, she thought she would make some extra money.

•

It’s been quite a while since I may have done the stupidest thing I have ever done in my life. I wasn’t even going to write about it, but then I thought it may prevent someone else from doing the same thing some day.

Kevin Hower and I delivered some printing to the Pendery Center at Tabor College. When we got back to the Free Press truck, I put the key in and it wouldn’t turn. That actually has happened quite often to me with other vehicles I have driven through the years.

Sometimes if you turn the key really hard it will get past whatever is holding it up and start the vehicle.

This time was different. I even turned the wheel and rocked the vehicle and still no luck.

Not wanting to walk all the way back to town, we called editor Don and he came and got us.

Then I walked over to Hillsboro Ford and asked Kim Kaufman if he knew how to make this work. I gave him the key and left. He quickly showed up at the Free Press and said, “Are you sure this is the right key?” He couldn’t unlock the door with the key I had given to him.

When I looked at the key he was holding, I realized I was trying to use my pickup key to start the Free Press truck.

As soon as I reached in my pocket and pulled out the right key, things got better very quickly.

•

The walking around in the Plaza didn’t last long because it was very cold and we hadn’t dressed for it.

We spent about 3 minutes in an Apple Store—just long enough to contact an Uber driver for the ride back to the hotel.

I thought I may have lost my sanity because of the short time I was in that store.

•

This past Sunday afternoon I thought I would try my hand at making my ancestors proud and make some cherry moos.

So I opened two cans of tart cherries and drained off the juice. Then I was stumped because I didn’t know where the flour and sugar were.

I have noticed that my wife doesn’t have much patience with me when I am in the kitchen. I’m such a novice it is frightening.

The moos turned out quite well and I have had a small bowl of it for every meal I’ve had lately.

•

The next batch will be for Christmas dinner when our family who lives in the area will give my moos the true test. Am I nervous?

Not really.

•

