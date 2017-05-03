Grateful for help after auto accident

To say last Tuesday (April 25) was eventful would be an understatement. Two others and I were in a three-car accident on U.S. Highway 56 at my parents’ driveway.

I just wanted to reach out to all those who helped at the scene and those who have reached out since.

To the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, tow truck drivers.

To Pastor Brad, my brother Cody for being the first face I saw, my parents, my sister-in-law Callie for keeping our kids while I was at the hospital.

To the hospital staff and the new facility, friends and family who have brought my favorite snacks and meals.

To those who have prayed, for our three kids who have helped me out when I needed it, and of course my incredible husband, Wade, who has stepped up in so many ways while I have been recovering.

I’m sure I have missed a few, but know that your actions meant something to me. Lastly, I thank God for his protection through the event and for his hand in my healing.

Thank you!

Tania Sorensen

Hillsboro