We voice our support once again for the stewards of our land and water. In a perfect world, that would include all of us, but we’re thinking specifically of our farmers who invest their effort and money to protect our natural resources through proven soil conservation practices.

For many farmers in our area, a consistent commitment to soil conservation arises from their desire to honor their Creator and the world he created. For some, it’s an ecological commitment to keep our streams and lakes clean for all creatures to enjoy, whether four-legged or two-legged.

Beyond those noble intentions is a bonus motivation: Taking care of the land not only makes sense, it also makes cents. Soil conservation is both ecologically and economically smart. Need we say more? —DR