The start of a new year gives all of us humans an opportunity for a new start, a fresh beginning. Ultimately, it’s up to each of us to actually make something of that opportunity, and truly take steps toward a better and more fulfilling, meaningful future in our personal, professional and corporate worlds.

Good intentions are a dime a dozen and can in fact lead us to a worse destination—maybe not hell, as the saying goes, but certainly to frustration and cynicism about our ability to become better people than we currently are, however we may define that improvement.

Lasting change grows out of gratitude that comes when we realize we can be forgiven for our shortcomings and failures. We can let go of guilt and embrace the idea of a fresh start, a new day. That’s good news as many of us will never fully overcome our faults.

Perceiving, then embracing, undeserved forgiveness not only energizes us to try again. It can motivate us to extend grace to others, too. —DR