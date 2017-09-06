Starting Sept. 17 through the 23rd, the Marion County sheriff’s office will join with other state law enforcement agencies in support of National Child Passenger Safety Week. The emphasis includes aggressive enforcement in school zones of the child-restraint and seat-belt laws of Kansas in an effort to stop the unnecessary injury and death of children in vehicles. Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.

Most parents readily ensure that their children have current immunizations to prevent deadly diseases, but many aren’t as conscientious about ensuring that their child is wearing a seat belt or is secured in a child-safety seat. A recent observational seat-belt survey concluded that children are four times more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing a seat belt, too.

Wearing a seat belt is important—for you as a driver, but also those who travel with you. Be a good example. —DR