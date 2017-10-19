A s the fall sports season leans toward the home stretch, we salute the high school athletes who have invested so much of their time and energy in a quest to be the best individual and team possible. Athletics are thought by some to be overstressed, but there are few arenas for teenage students to better develop themselves physically and psychologically for the purpose of achieving clearly defined goals with objectively measured accomplishments in full view of an expectant public.

Our congratulations to the relatively few student-athletes who will actually realize their championship dreams, the many more who will achieve a personal goal this fall, and the many who persevered in the face of adversity. These accomplishments are the building blocks of life. —DR