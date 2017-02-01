With temperatures reaching the low 70s on Monday, these brothers and sisters enjoyed some play time together in Memorial Park. They paused long enough to pose for this photo on the new play equipment. From left are Allie Cardinell, 7, Preston D’Albini, 8, Molly Soldan, 2, Mackenzie D’Albini, 8, and Dominic Cardinell, 11. Their mother, Carrie Smith, said she and the children moved to Hillsboro from Wichita in October 2015 and have found the small town to be a boon for her family. “I can’t believe how friendly people are here,” she said.