Antique power still at the heart of Threshing Days

Goessel’s three-day festival, sponsored by the Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing Company and the Mennonite Heritage & Agricultural Museum, offered activities from ethnic food, fun for kids and even a ventriloquist program, but the 100-plus antique engines and tractors, large and small, attracted sizable crowds over the Aug. 4-6 weekend. Clockwise from upper left: threshing demonstrations were a popular attraction for those who lived through them as well as those who didn’t; several of the antique tractors that rolled through the Saturday parade involved a mix of generational drivers; parade watchers expressed appreciation for the old machines—or maybe it was the candy; John Fast, Goessel schools superintendent, found himself coaxing an antique Ford tractor in the parade. Ford was the featured manufacturer this year.