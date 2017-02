Lance Carter and the rest of the Tabor College men’s basketball team cut down the net Saturday after winning their third-consecutive regular-season KCAC title. Tabor defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan, 94-67, that night to finish the regular season with a 19-3 conference record, 22-8 overall. Tabor will host Oklahoma Wesleyan in the KCAC tournament quarterfinals 7 o’clock tonight.