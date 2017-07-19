Hillsboro head swim coach Stephanie Moss (right) and assistant coach Kalen Moss cheer on members of the swim team during Saturday’s Mid-Kansas League Championship meet while dressed as R2-D2 and Princess Leia. Stephanie said the tradition of wearing costumes to the meet is a throwback to a former summer coach of hers on the Brookridge Swim Team, who, with assistant coaches, would dress up for the championship each year. “This (is) a powerful nod to my old coach under whose guidance every summer we had fun, worked hard and won,” she said. Stephanie said she and Kalen began dressing up for the championship meet three years ago as Superman and Clark Kent, then dressed as Dory and Nemo last year. The coaching duo chose Star Wars this year. The Hillsboro swim team won the championship for the fourth year in a row. For results, see Sports (Page 7A).The open area east of the Hillsboro Family Aquatic Center was filled with tents Saturday for the nine-team Mid-Kansas League Championship swim meet. Hillsboro coach Stephanie Moss said more than 500 swimmers participated in the event, with nearly 2,000 people in attendance.