Fifth-graders (foreground) Jace VanWart (left), Emery Dalke (right) and classmate Luke Isaac (behind VanWart) gaze at the solar eclipse through protective glasses. Students tracked the eclipse by watching the sun for a few minutes at a time.

During the break, Ava Case and Cassidy Bernhardt (lower left) and the rest of the group were asked to draw a picture of what they had seen. The fifth-graders repeated the routine as the eclipse passed.<p>

Marion: Alli Molleker (above) documents classmates viewing Monday’s solar eclipse.