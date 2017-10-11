Tabor College defensive back Sean Kelly (far right) tries to put the stop on Sterling quarterback Eric Butler during the first half of action at Smisor Stadium in Sterling. The Bluejays built 21-3 lead in the first quarter, but Butler led his team to a dramatic and controversial 23-21 victory when the Warriors got two extra shots at the end zone, thanks to a pair of penalties called on Tabor with no time showing on the clock. See Sports for details, Page 7.