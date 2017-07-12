With temperatures expected in the high 90s, and Wed­nes­day’s forecast to hit 100, Ivy, a 6-year-old Terrier/Pit mix, sat patiently in the driver’s seat, windows down, watching for her owners, Corey Shields and Chris Haddock of Marion, to exit the Dollar General store. Responsible pet owners like Shields and Haddock understand that leaving windows open just a crack doesn’t count, so they wait until relatively cooler temperatures prevail before taking Ivy for a ride or to run errands with her. For more tips about keeping pets and children safe during the summer, call, Marion Police Chief Tyler Mermis at 620-382-2699, Hillsboro Chief of Police Dan Kinning at 620-947-3440 or law enforcement officials in your specific area.