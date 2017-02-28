A 30-year-old Peabody woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle injury accident in the 1300 block of 60th Road, west of Peabody.

Marion County Sheriff Rob Craft said a call came through to dispatch at about 6:15 a.m. Feb. 24 about the accident that claimed the life of Alycia M. Decker.

“Emergency responders from the Marion County Sheriff’s office, Peabody Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, Marion County EMS and Peabody Fire Department were all dispatched to that location,” he said.

Decker was driving a white 2006 Pontiac Grand Am, Craft said.

“The vehicle had been eastbound on 60th when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the south, struck a utility pole, overturned and came to rest in the pasture south of the roadway,” he said.

Don Hodson, a physician, was at the scene and pronounced her dead.

Decker was transported to Baker Funeral Home in Peabody.

Craft said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

No other details were available.