Homes and businesses in Hillsboro could have access to high-speed fiber Internet beginning as early as April.

That was the assurance representatives from Super­ior Fiber Com­munications gave the Hillsboro City Coun­cil during its Dec. 20 meeting.

Kemper Morris, founder and CEO of the Peabody-based company, and Gavin Church, IT specialist, said the goal of their start-up business is to bring affordable fiber Inter­net to every city that wants it.

“Everybody deserves to have good Internet, not just people in large municipalities and cities,” Kemper said.

“Our target pricing for residential service will be $80 per month,” he added. “That will include no modem rental charges. We’ll own the equipment—and no data caps. There will be a symmetrical up-and-down speed of one gigabyte per second.”

Kemper said that speed will be 125 times faster than what any other provider offers in this area.

Church said fiber Inter­net will provide more than convenience for residents and businesses of the community.

“When we did the research with small communities, we’ve seen how it impacts positively when fiber rolls into a community,” he said. “We’ve seen it increase property values, and businesses definitely looks for it.”

Church added: “What I like about Hills­boro is that property values are relatively cheap, and when a business comes in they’ll say, ‘Oh, they have fiber.’ They’re going to look at Wichita, or even Newton, and they don’t have fiber. Hills­boro will be a perfect place to open a new industry.”

The company plans primarily to use “aerial deployment,” which means run­­ning lines from city poles to a residence or business. Connections will go underground in areas where city electrical utilities are underground.

“The system we’ll be using can be underwater, underground or in the air,” Morris said. “Siberian temperatures or the Sahara Desert, there’s nothing that interferes with fiber because it doesn’t conduct electricity.”

Morris said SFC intends to establish an office in town to ensure customer service for signups or if problems arise.

“If a tree branch does come down on the line and snags it from your house, we can get out there and have you back online in 15 minutes,” Morris said.

“That’s the good thing about us being a small business—we can pivot and react much faster than say Cox or AT&T, who will put you on a two-week schedule to simply put up a new line.”

Morris said the financial arrangement for business customers will depend on the size of the business.

“We decided that a business with 15 employees or more would be a custom quote situation because it requires a little different equipment,” Morris said.

“We want to be able to compete in that sector,” he added. “It will be our equipment that will service you. We don’t feel like it should be a cost to you as a business owner to have a service fee.”

The company has applied for start-up funding from an unnamed source, which will be critical for the project. Morris said meetings about the funding request are planned for January, and “those are looking positive right now.”

If funding is approved, construction should begin promptly.

“Once construction begins, we’re confident that within 12 months it should be at 100 percent coverage,” Morris said. “With this system, we can deploy much faster than traditional fiber. It is plug-in-play, and pretty user-friendly.”

The city’s connection with SFC took shape several weeks earlier when an eight-person delegation from the city met with company officials.

As part of the proposal, the city is being asked to make its utility poles available for running the fiber lines around town.

“We have agreements with all of our other non-municipal employed vendors,” City Administrator Larry Paine said. “We would have to do something in that same vein here. That’s something we’ve yet to work through.”

Asked about assessing a franchise fee, Paine said: “We franchise the other Internet company in the same way, so there would be that (for SFC).

“Franchise requirements in this kind of environment require a full roll-out—you can’t just (target) one part of town and cherry-pick it,” he added. “It’s a (Securities and Exchange Commission) guideline.”

Other business

In other business, the council:

• following a brief public hearing, approved budget amendments to the city’s Municipal Court Fund, the Capital Improvement Fund, the HCMC Property and Equip­ment Reserve Fund, the Family Aquatic Center Prin­cipal and Interest Fund, and the Tax Increment Finan­cing fund.

The amendments are required by the state to account for additional revenues and expenditures than were adopted 16 months earlier when the 2016 budget was approved.

• approved the annual renewal of cereal-malt-beverage licenses for the following applicants: Dollar Gen­eral, Casey’s General Store, Ampride, Hillsboro Golf Association and El Lorito Mexican Res­taurant. Each application was reviewed by Police Chief Dan Kinning, Paine said.

• agreed to lease a 2017 John Deere skid steer loader from Murphy Tractor for $5,700 and to purchase a set of pallet forks for $625. The lease is for 200 hours and comes with a one-year warranty.

• approved Ordinance 1276, which raises the city’s municipal court fee from $80 to $90. City Attorney Josh Boehm recommended the increase for two reasons: the state has increased its portion of the court fee; and the increase will keep Hillsboro more in line with comparable municipalities in the area. Upon conviction, fines for offenses will be added to the basic court fee.

• met briefly as the Pub­lic Building Commission to approve paying $2,500 to Secur­ity Bank of Kansas City for servicing payment of the bond proceeds for the hospital project.

• approved several board appointments recommend by Mayor Delores Dalke: Amy Doane and Nathan Fish to the Convention and Visitors Bureau; Lyle Leppke and Brad Wiens for another term on the Airport Board; and Aleen Ratzlaff, Mary Regier, Tim Unruh, David Brown and Richard Dirks for another term on the Muse­ums Advisory Board, plus Sue Wadkins for a first term on the board.

• was encouraged to participate in classes provided next month through Kansas Municipal Utilities. One class will be about utility rate schedules, and the other about equipment management.

• was reminded by Paine that council meetings in January will be moved from the first and third Tuesday to the second and fourth Tuesday to give the city office the opportunity to pay its year-end bills for 2016 prior to the first council meeting of the new year.