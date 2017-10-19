The Marion City Council is planning to raze the structure at 714 Sherman if the owner is able to meet the deadline by transferring the deed to the city by noon Oct. 23.

Councilor Melissa Mermis voted against the first motion, which passed by a 4-1 majority of the council to demolish the property once the city had control of the building.

In the second part, Councilor John Wheeler made the recommendation to raze the property at 714 Sherman once the city has the deed. The vote was 4-1 in favor with Councilor Jerry Kline opposing.

Owner Deliah Belshe had a few questions of her own following the two votes.

“When I deed this to the city, does that mean I am not obligated anymore?” she asked. “I won’t have any more letters in the mail, and I don’t want to go another two weeks.”

Belshe told the council that she wasn’t wanting to guess what one person or another person plans to do.

“Deeding this to the city is a sure thing,” she said.

City Administrator Roger Holter said that upon the successful transfer of the property, Marty Fredrickson, code enforcement officer, was directed to accompany Belshe to the house and remove any personal property.

In other business, the council:

• unanimously approved a resolution regarding an industrial revenue bond policy.

• approved an engineering invoice to Evans, Bierly, Hutchison & Associates for $10,651.

• approved an interlocal agreement relating to the group purchase and lease purchase for the Marion County radio upgrade project.

• approved the 2018 city council meeting schedule.

• agreed to table the topic of messaging matters that was brought forward by Mayor Todd Heitschmidt.