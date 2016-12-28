Marion Mayor Todd Heitschmidt presents checks to the top three winners in the city’s Christmas Lighting Contest during the Dec. 19 city council meeting. From left: The first-place prize of $500 went to Wallace and Kim Ross.

The Marion City Council announced winners of the Christmas Lighting Contest during its Dec. 19 meeting.

First place went to Wallace and Kim Ross, second place to Darin and Jona Neufeld and third place to James and Melinda Schroder, who were present to receive their monetary gifts totaling $900.

The first place winner received $500, second place $300 and third place $100.

City Administrator Roger Holter said the council created the contest to encourage community spirit and to help residents and Marion as a holiday designation spot.

Twenty-three contestants signed up for the competition, but Holter said several residents competing suggested the judging should not begin until after 5:30 p.m. to ensure displays are all illuminated.

“Our suggestion is that each judge cast a single vote for first, second and third,” Holter said. “Additionally, some residents said they have displays on both the front and rear of their property and encourage the judges to view the entire property,” he said.

“The electrical utility department in cooperation with Marion Pride Committee and Marion Parks and Recreation assisted in the judging or monetary portions.”

The third-place prize of $100 was awarded to James and Melinda Schroeder.

Fee schedule

The council approved an ordinance amending the water bill from the base rate up to the first 1,000 gallons of water for $30 and thereafter the amount per 1,000 gallons $5.05.

Grave lot price is $300, and grave opening fee is $350 during business hours and $500 for after business hours. Cremation opening is $200.

City Clerk Tiffany Jeffries said license descriptions ranged from general retailer fee for $200 and temporary permit for $50 to plumbing, contracting or electrician license at a cost of $25.

Other fees discussed were animal control, administrative, truck parking and mowing assessment. The Marion Community Center rental charges included reservation of facility for ballroom $100, combination of ballroom and meeting room at $225, but other charges are listed on the schedule.

Compliance connections

The Compli­ance Connections program, Holter said, is a Web-based technology platform that connects municipalities with lien holder or mortgage services to manage code violations and preserve the value of communities.

Board appointments

Mayor Todd Heitschmidt appointed the following people to various city boards.

Lyle Leppke and Bill Darrow were appointed to two-year terms and John Wheeler and Ty Zeiner for three years on the Airport Authority Board.

Margo Yates was appointed for a three-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals and to a three-year term on the Planning and Zoning Com­mission, along with Daniel Diaz; Joshua Clevenger is filling an unexpired term with one-year remaining.

Heitschmidt said the following board service opportunities are available. The vacancies include:

• One two-year and two three-year terms on the Parks and Recreation Board.

• One three-year term on Board of Zoning Appeals.

• Two four-year terms on the Marion Library Board.

• One one-year and one four-year term on the Histor­ical Museum Board.

• One four-year term on Housing Authority.

• One two-year term on the Hilltop Manor Board.