Hillsboro resident Joe Kleinsasser (middle) is congratulated by Scott Hardin, president of the Greater Wichita Officials Association, upon his induction into the GWOA Hall of Fame. To Kleinsasser’s right is fellow official Jay Free, who introduced Kleinsasser at the event held April 12 at the Wichita Boathouse. Kleinsasser was recognized for several accomplishments during his officiating career: a registered basketball official for 40 years; worked sub-state level for 31 years; worked state tournaments starting in 1986 (29 years). Kleinsasser was named the 2001 Kansas Girls Basketball official of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. An alum of Hillsboro High School and Tabor College, Kleinsasser currently works as director of news and media relations at Wichita State University. He also has written the Sideline Slants sports column for the Free Press since the newspaper’s start in 1998.