Hillsboro will be receiving a $600,000 grant to have a bypass lane and turn lane added at the intersection of U.S. Highway 56 and Indus­trial Road a secondary road that leads to two major distributors and Hillsboro Community Hospital.

The grant was part of the $15 million package that KDOT divided across 30 projects through its City Connec­ting Link Improvement Program.

“This is the second or third year we’ve applied for that,” said City Admini­strator Larry Paine. “We’re trying to get a turn lane for east bound traffic to go in onto Industrial so that you can basically get slowed down so the truck traffic behind you doesn’t get you.”

According to KDOT, Hillsboro sees 1,210 trucks per day on this route. The week Hillsboro representatives interviewed with KDOT as part of its application process, some of Paine’s friends were hit by a gravel truck at the intersection that will be treated by the grant.

Paine said the truck destroyed the car, and his friends spent time in the hospital recovering.

“That was one of the reason it was done,” he said. “The other is that when we look at the design manual for intersections and whatever, there is a section in there that says when you are turning off of a highway onto an area that’s immediately adjacent to a hospital, you must have a turn lane.”

The project, which could begin as early as July 2019, would also create a “turn pocket” that will make it easier for freight carriers to reach the distribution centers, namely Barkman Honey and Container Services Inc.

Paine said he had these two businesses in mind when the city applied for KDOT’s award.

“There’s an awful lot of traffic that goes out of those two businesses,” Paine said. “We have quite a bit of outbound truck traffic going to various places.”

He said the turn lane will mitigate the number of “near-misses” that occur along U.S. 56.

“It safely gives a car opportunity to slow down enough to make the turn safely without having traffic running up their tailpipe,” Paine said. “What we’re trying to do along that corridor is provide enough ability for cars and trucks to be able to co-exist without having the rear-ends and head-ons we’ve had in the past.”