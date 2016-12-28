Hometown Word Search puzzle master Gary Ewert works from his home in Marion. He has faithfully submitted a puzzle every week for the past 12 years or so. “I’m history buff,” he says. “I thought it would be cool to have a Hometown Word Search.” His final puzzle for the Free Press can be found in Page 6 of the physical edition of the Hillsboro Free Press.

After almost 12 years, Gary Ewert of Marion is retiring his Hometown Word Search series in the Hills­boro Free Press with this edition.

Ewert said the main reason for retiring the puzzle is he has exhausted everything he can think of associated with Marion County, branching out later to statewide subjects.

In 2004, Ewert said he approached the Free Press about adding a word search puzzle each week to the newspaper based on some aspect of Marion County.

Joel Klaassen, then publisher, and editor Don Ratzlaff liked the idea, Ewert said, and that’s how the puzzle started.

At the time, Ewert was working on his master’s degree and was doing a special project of activities for social studies teachers.

“I am a history buff,” he said. “I also taught history at Newton High School. I thought it would be cool to have a Hometown Word Search.”

After the first four or five years, Ewert said he was having to sprinkle in some Kansas material because Marion County facts were growing thin.

“I did everything I could think of in Marion County,” he said. “I did all the creeks, rivers, streams, road designations for the emergency system—and even the election in 2008.”

In addition, Ewert researched all the Marion County sheriffs, county commissioners by district, register of deeds and more.

“I wanted it to be informative to Marion County,” he said. “One of the puzzles was on all the little towns in Marion County, and then I focused on the bigger towns—Peabody, Marion and Hillsboro.”

Subject material included street names, points of interests and area school mascots, past and present.

“I researched what the mascots were even for schools no longer here,” he said. “Points of interest in Marion County were Marion County Lake, Schaeffler House and Marion Histori­cal Society.”

He even created a puzzle series on one-room school houses from the past, he said.

“I found those interesting, and I used a Marion County book written years ago for this information,” Ewert said. “A lot of times, I would go to the courthouse doing research on different things, or using the Free Press Resource Guide.”

It was a lot of fun at the beginning, he said, but when he started to run out of ideas, he wasn’t sure where to go.

Retired from teaching history in Newton in 2014, Ewert said he went back to teaching two hours a day at Marion High School. He currently is a paraprofessional at Marion Middle School in the mornings and also serves on the Marion Histor­i­cal Society board.

“(The puzzle) was just another thing on my plate, and I was ready to give something up,” he said.

The majority of the time, Ewert said he would come up with a puzzle the afternoon before it was due.

“The puzzle itself didn’t take that long, but getting a list together—that would sometimes take a while,” he said.

During the past few years, Ewert said he got smart and made a list for the entire year.

“I would sit down and think about things happening seasonally and then plan accordingly,” he said. “It might be Hispanic-American month or a list for each week—if I had extra time to get the puzzles done ahead of time.”

Through the years, Ewert said he would get a lot of positive comments about the puzzle, but never negative remarks.

“Everything (in the puzzles) was always positive,” he said. “I love this week’s puzzle (Page 6), but I enjoy doing these and it’s rewarding. Word Search puzzles are good for your mind, and any of them are therapeutic and keep the mind active.”

Ewert’s wife, Elaine, worked at the Free Press for about eight years before accepting a job with the Marion school system. Ewert said she helped him with planning.

“Whenever there was a holiday, the Free Press would go to press early, and Elaine had the knowledge to help me,” he said.

Ewert said his work with the Free Press also led to offshoot things that she worked on and then contracted him to create some word searches for a few other organizations.

“My goal was achieved in doing as much as I could about Marion County, and then about Kansas,” he said. “This last issue is going to include my top picks of interest.”

Some of those favorite topics could be the roads, one-room school houses, elected officials or items grouped into categories, he said.

“Elaine and I keep busy with our grandchildren and camping,” he said.

The Ewerts have two children, daughter Amanda and husband Justin Dameron, who live in Marion County, and son Zach and wife Melissa of Emporia.

Ewert, who was born and raised in Marion, said he had fun putting together the puzzles for the past 12 years.

Asked if he would consider starting back up, he said, “I learned never to rule anything out.”