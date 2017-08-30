The Hillsboro City Coun­cil during a brief special meeting approved the 2018 budget, which calls for $795,647 in 2017 ad valorem taxes.

While the county determines the official mill levy for municipalities based on valuation, the city’s estimated levy for 2018 will be 44.5 mills, an increase of just under 1.8 mills.

The budget was essentially approved at the council’s Aug. 15 regular meeting, including a $44,500 contribution to become a full partner in the Marion County Com­munity Eco­nomic Develop­ment Corp. for the coming year.

But the council asked to review the result of an MCCEDC by-laws discussion regarding board representation before making the action official. At issue was whether all municipal partners would be treated the same.

The original by-laws held that neither government officials nor employees could serve on the board. At the same time, Roger Holter, Marion’s city administrator, had been “grandfathered” onto the permanent board because he served on the original exploratory committee.

Hillsboro council members said the rules need to be applied the same for every entity. The final version of the by-laws satisfied Hills­boro’s concern. It allows the appointment of elected officials and employees.

The council approved the 2018 budget with Mayor Delores Dalke’s amendment that the payments made to MCCEDC would be monthly installments.

“None of us get our money up front,” Dalke said, referring to government entities.

The budget passed with a 3-1 vote. Councilor Byron McCarty voted against the motion because of the MCCEDC funding.

In the only other agenda item, the council approved Dalke’s board appointments: Dana Maxfield to the city’s recreation commission, and Nikki Jones and John O. Dalke to the Hillsboro Housing Authority.