Todd Jost, president of the Hillsboro Community Foundation Board moves the “speedometer” to the $2 million mark in celebration of reaching $2 million in assets, which was the goal for the “10and2” campaign that was launched in 2014. Celebrating with Jost are members of the HCF board, local business leaders and friends of the foundation.

In 2014, the board of Hills­boro Community Founda­tion set a goal to reach $2 million in total assets. At the time, HCF was sitting at $1.61 million.

The “10 and 2 Driving into the Future” fundraising campaign was launched to celebrate the foundation’s 10th year of existence, and its determination to reach the $2 million goal.

“When you consider $2 million, if you figure 5 percent back to the community, we’d be able to give back $100,000. Some of these funds are scholarships, some are grants, some are family funds and then its up to the family to say where those funds go.

That’s why we decided to set it at $2 million—it’s a nice round figure and it’s great to be able to give that much back.

Barely three years later, the goal not only has been achieved, but exceeded. HCF total assets now stand at $2.1 million.

Fleming said some of the funds are scholarships, some are grants and some are family funds, and it’s up to the family to say where those funds go.”

Key to raising the $390,000 needed to reach the $2 million goal were generous contributions from individuals, particularly Brent and Brenda Barkman and Joyce Barkman of Hillsboro.

“The significant gifts really helped, but it’s all of the smaller gifts also,” Fleming said. “But, if we didn’t have the significant gifts, we would not have made $2 million.”

She said about 66 donors contributed to the fundraising goal.

HCF board members and other community supporters celebrated the fundraising achievement with a group picture on Main Street with the campaign sign.

With the $2 million goal achieved, will HCF establish a new goal to work toward?

“I’m sure we’ll set one, but I don’t know what it is yet,” Fleming said.