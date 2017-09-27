The Hillsboro City Coun­cil took initial steps toward pending street projects on the north side of the town during its Sept. 19 meeting.

Rosemary Saunders of Ranson Financial Consul­tants updated the council during a public hearing regarding the Community Building Devel­op­ment Grant the city intends to use for the street work.

The project includes removing and replacing street, curb and gutter at the intersection of First and Washington streets, also on Lincoln from Second to Third streets, and east from Main Street to the alley between Lincoln and Jefferson streets.

The project also calls for railroad concrete right-of-way culverts at Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson.

Saunders announced the project cost estimate to be $1.272 million with a grant request of $416,000, based on a household-income survey conducted door-to-door.

But City Administrator Larry Paine said the initial cost estimate submitted to Saunders had been based on “not good numbers” from the city engineer.

After reviewing the cost of the projects separately, Paine submitted an estimate of just over $1 million.

Saunders said the CDBG application must be submitted by Nov. 1, and that the grant awards will be announced sometime in January—if Congress has adopted a budget by then.

In addition to approving the grant application, the council voted 3-0 to pass two supporting resolutions (2017-17 and 2017-18), the first a statement of “assurances and certifications” and the second one to authorize Mayor Delores Dalke to sign the required documents.

Other business

In other business, the council:

• called for an initial 15-minute executive session to meet with the city’s bond counsel, J.T. Klaus, for attorney-client consultation. The public session resumed 45 minutes later with no action taken.

• postponed discussion regarding a petition being circulated to create an assessment district to construct a sewer line that will serve the subdivision recently approved for Russell Groves.

The sewer line would also benefit the construction of the new Grace Community Fellowship facility and the city of Hillsboro’s public works yard.

Paine said the petition had not been submitted yet.

• agreed to pay an invoice for $85,095 from APAC for the city’s half of the recent resurfacing of Industrial Road, from 190th north to U.S. Highway 56. The project was a 50-50 agreement between the city and Marion County.

• heard from Paine that the city’s ISO review was upgraded from a “horrible” Class 9 to a “tremendously good” Class 4 rating. The rating affects the cost of commercial building insurance in Hillsboro.

Paine credited the rating improvement to Fire Chief Ben Steketee’s emphasis on training, certification and record-keeping.

• entertained a request from Willow Glen homeowner Jan Lindsay, who voiced a desire to buy an unused odd-sized lot situated next to the Lindsay home.

Paine said the city, which owns the lot, was committed to having houses built on the lots it owns to enhance property-tax revenue. When Lindsay asked about building an accessory structure on the lot, Paine said he would deny the purchase request for that reason.

Paine said city code does not allow the construction of an accessory structure—such as a garage, tool shed, or similar structure—unless a primary structure (house) exists on the lot.

Paine did say Lindsay could appeal to the city’s Planning Commission to change the zoning. He also said he would be willing to have “more conversation” about the request.

• called for a 5-minute executive session regarding non-elected personnel. No action was taken when the public session resumed.