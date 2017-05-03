Trudy Hein (left, with shovel), a fifth-grader from Hillsboro Elementary School, won the 2017 Kansas Arbor Day Poster Contest sponsored by the Kansas Forest Service. The theme this year was, “Kansas Trees are Terrific…and Energy Wise.” As a result of winning the contest, the Hein family was invited to come to the Capitol in Topeka April 27. They met Gov. Sam Brownback, then went outside, where Trudy helped the governor plant a tree on the Capitol lawn. Joining the family in Topeka for the event were Evan Yoder, HES principal, and home room teacher Rod Just. More than 1,000 Kansas students participate at the local level with six district-winning posters competing for the state prize. State and district winners, their teachers and schools also receive substantial gift packages for their efforts.Apparently, talent for tree posters runs in the Hein family; Trudy’s older sister, Malorie, won the state contest two years ago.