Harvest Giving Walk draws 50 participants
Several of the 50 participants begin the Goessel Area Harvest Giving Walk leaving from the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church shelter house, rural Goessel, on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1. Participants walked or biked between two and six miles on a windy afternoon to symbolize those in other countries who routinely have to walk to get clean water. More than $5,000 was raised for Mennonite Central Committee’s water projects and the Tabor Mennonite Church Food Pantry.