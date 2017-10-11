Courtesy photo by Yvette Nickel

Several of the 50 participants begin the Goessel Area Harvest Giving Walk leaving from the Alexander­wohl Mennonite Church shelter house, rural Goessel, on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 1. Participants walked or biked between two and six miles on a windy afternoon to symbolize those in other countries who routinely have to walk to get clean water. More than $5,000 was raised for Mennonite Cen­tral Committee’s water projects and the Tabor Mennonite Church Food Pantry.