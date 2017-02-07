beetIt wasn’t a history contest, but Annalise Miller of Goessel Junior High remembered how to spell “Alamo,” and when she did she became the 2017 champion of the Marion County Spelling Bee.

Christian Albin of Marion Middle School was the runner-up at the competition held Feb. 1 in the Marion Performing Arts Center.

The pair were the last spellers standing among the 20 students who represented elementary and middle schools from the five school districts in the county.

The district qualifiers were:

• Centre: Seth Krch and Dakota Gardner, middle school; Nick Krch and Olivia Carlson, elementary school.

• Goessel: Kirsten Horne, and Annalise Miller, middle school, and Miranda Tyler and Noah Schrag, elementary school.

• Hillsboro: Katie Rempel and Senora Filipiak, middle school; Trudy Hein and June Schmidt, elementary school.

• Marion: Abby Wesner, and Christian Albin, middle school, and Haley Kraus and Sara Groening, elementary school.

• Peabody-Burns: Sarah Spencer and Lukas Spencer, middle school, and Cade Gossen and Richard Beam, elementary school.

“This was a tough competition with lots of difficult words throughout,” said Justin Wasmuth, MES principal and contest host. “Everyone represented their school very well.”