The Marion County Commission reviewed a study done by Terracon Consultants Inc., Wichita, for resurfacing 330th Road (Roxbury) from Kansas Highway 15 west to the Marion County line.

Darin Neufeld, professional engineer at EBH in Marion, presented the final report regarding the road, also known as 330th.

“(Terracon) wants to do a 12-inch mixed base using a cement slurry and then a 3-inch asphalt cover on top,” Neufeld said.

“The thing I don’t have completed yet is a budgetary number on the cement slurry mix, but a representative from Andale Ready Mix will be looking at the road today.”

The other factor regarding 330th Road is the public hearing scheduled Thursday Aug. 3 with letters to landowners being sent out to widen the roadway.

“The stretch of road has 35 parcels with 23 owners,” Neufeld said. “The one issue would be the cemetery with maybe six or seven graves (near the ditch).”

But it’s a small ditch by the graves, making it safer than the other stretches.

In addition, Neufeld said he would find out what utilities are public and which are private.

More details on the public meeting will be in the Aug. 2 edition of the Free Press; however, landowners are being notified.

In other business:

• The commissioners chose Bryan Metz of McPherson over seven other candidates vying to be the next Marion County Park and Lake superintendent. Metz begins full-time work Aug. 7; he would be interested in the lake house, which could be included in the salary package.

Dallke said before Metz would move into the lake house, though, some negotiations would be necessary.

“The stairway to the basement is very steep, and the east side of the house needs a roof or something similar to a lean-to,” he said.

Commissioner Kent Becker said while there are a lot of things are wrong with the house, they are cosmetic.

• Gayla Ratzlaff, coordinator of the county’s Department on Aging, said 35 farmers market vouchers worth $30 were available, but only 29 of them were picked up. The booklets have six $5 vouchers, which can be redeemed for fresh fruits and vegetables only, she said.

The vouchers can be used all at once or in any combination. But if someone buys something for $4.25, Ratzlaff said they won’t get 75-cents in cash returned.

Ratzlaff is planning another diabetes class Oct. 1 with the title “Dishing Out Diabetes.” A breakfast will be served, then lunch and another meal, supper, will be served. The cost to cover food for the meal is $3.

Another class Ratzlaff said she will offer is a “thriving and surviving” class on cancer.

Ratzlaff also said this year’s annual meeting at the Marion Senior Center will honor nurses by nominating someone over age 60.

• Diedre Serene, director of the county’s health department, said flu shots are being offered early in September. She asked if free vaccines will again be offered to county employees and their families. The flu vaccine is about $35.

Dallke said the vaccine will be part of the July 31 agenda under administrative business.

• Betty Richmond, with the Marion County Conservation District, requested $30,000 for its budget, which is the same amount as this past year.

• Sheriff Rob Craft inquired about the van, which was with the Marion County Economic Development. Dallke said they would have it as part of administrative business in two weeks.

• Wilma Mueller, an investigator with the Marion County Sheriff’s office, thanked the commissioner for supporting her position 61⁄2 years ago. Mueller said she is taking a job in another location, which pays more and will allow her husband to retire.

In addition, she asked the commission to consider giving longevity raises in the future.

“Longevity is not necessarily for performance,” she said. “I think it should be a set amount decided by the commission.”

• Russell Groves with the Marion County Community Economic Development Corp., asked the commissioners to begin thinking about who they might want to serve on the board.

Groves said the county has three seats.

“It’s a talent search, with someone willing to do a lot of leg work with zero pay, he said.

• The commission agreed to rent Kodi Panzer’s building at 203 S. Third St. following news from Emma Tajch­man, director of Planning and Zoning, who said the air conditioner in her building is not working again.

The rent will be $600 or 1 percent of Panzer’s asking price of $60,000. The county will also pay utilities and the last month’s rent as a deposit. Panzer said she could be out of the building by July 31.

Susan Robson, county counselor, said she would go review the rental contract so it is ready for signing at the July 31 meeting.

• The historic building at 230 E. Main St. will be vacated because of structural problems has interested the MCCEDC.

“The way I view (the building) right now is like a dirty canvas with no painting on it,” Groves said. “The building shouldn’t be allowed to stay in the condition it is now.”

The commission approved MCCEDC becoming the development consultant for the building.

• Commissioner Dianne Novak was absent from the meeting.