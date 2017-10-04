The classes of Marion High School rocked the parade with entries such as this “Rock the Future” float.

Hundreds of people attended the 106th annual Old Settlers Day parade Saturday, with this year’s theme: “Moving Forward Together to the Next Century of Progress.”

Casey Case was this year’s Old Settlers Day parade announcer with David Mueller of Tampa, and Commissioner Dianne and husband Kelly Novak of rural Marion, judging the class floats, church floats and open floats.

“This wasn’t one of the biggest parades we have had (with 56 entries),” Case said.

“In the past we have had as many as 75 to 80 entries. And, one year, we had a car club that came through and 30 antique cars went by.”

The event also went as smooth as any Case said he’s ever seen.

“Everybody was in order, and spacing last year and this year was about 20 feet between entries,” he said. “It makes for a shorter parade, but works great.”

The Class of 1947 was the oldest class in the parade and Case said his aunt, Janice Case, was a participant.

“We did set a record this year, too,” he said. “We had 14 class reunions in the parade from 1947 through 2012 in five year increments and they were all inclusive between those years.”

The Marion Kiwanis Club served Saturday’s noon meal, but totals were unavailable at press time.