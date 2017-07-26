The 87th annual Marion County Fair opened with the 4-H dog show on Saturday morning at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Three 4-H members participated in the dog obedience competition: Johnny Ziemmermann of Marion (front) and his 11-year-old cocker-chow mix, Chloe, placed second. First place went to Morgan Gaines of Peabody (back) and her 2-year-old Australian Shepherd, Hank. Third place went to first time presenter Jenna Bittle of Lincolnville and, Socks, her Border Collie.