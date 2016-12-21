Eleven members of the Hillsboro High School Concert Choir were chosen to sing in the South Central District Honor Choir that performed at Wichita East High School Dec. 3. Pictured (from left) are Anna Glan­zer, Madi Sheppard, Vance Klassen, Callie Arnold, Colin Settle, director Lynn Just, Brodie Rathbone, Eva Franz, Surinda Bell, Caleb Rempel, Breanna Dittert, Chloe Pankratz. Special honors were given to Vance Klas­sen, who was awarded the SCKMEA scholarship, and to Lynn Just, who was named the SCKMEA’s Outstanding Secondary School Music Educator for 2016-17.