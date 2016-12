Hawkinson and Hajek wed Oct. 1

Bethany LeAnn Hawkin­son and Alex Joseph Hajek were married Oct. 1 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen.

The bride is the daughter of Travis and Marla Hawk­in­son of McPherson and Scott and Deena Kelsey of Hills­boro.

The groom is the son of John and Carla Hajek of Tampa. The couple is currently residing in Tampa.