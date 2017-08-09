Siebert, Unruh exchange vows June 3

Jill Siebert and Braden Unruh were married at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton.

The bride is the daughter of Bradley and Kay Siebert of Topeka and the granddaughter of Marles and Norma Preheim of North Newton and Merle and Florence Siebert of Reedley, Calif.

She is a graduate of Topeka West High School and Bethel College and will teach vocal music and art at Hillsboro Elementary School beginning this fall.

The groom is the son of Duane and Karen Unruh of Goessel. He is a graduate of Goessel High school and Bethel College and will teach vocal music at Haven Middle/High schools beginning this fall.

An outdoor reception was held following the ceremony at the Unruh residence near Goessel. The couple has made their home in Newton.