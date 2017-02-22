HILLSBORO SENIOR CENTER

Lisa Dona­hue, a new child advocate with Heart-to-Heart Child Advocacy Cen­ter in McPherson County will be here Feb. 23 after lunch. The organization’s mission is working with children who report abuse.

Teresa Huffman, executive director of Marion County Economic Develop­ment, will talk about the Flint Hills Barn Quilt tours on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

We hope you can join us at the senior center soon. If anyone has a program idea and would like to share it, please let us know. Anyone who presents a program receives their meal free that day.

We want to remind everyone to keep consider making a donation. It’s how the center can continue to operate smoothly.

We are in need of volunteers and substitute Meals on Wheels drivers. If you or someone you know can help us, please call the center for more information.

We want to thank everyone who supports our center.

The suggested donation for meals is $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. It’s still a great price for a hot meal.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Tator tot casserole, spinach salad, Jell-O cake, fresh fruit, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Sloppy joe/bun, potato salad, marinated green beans, pears, chocolate chip cookie, milk.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Fish or chicken patty, macaroni & cheese, carrots & peas, applesauce, pumpkin squares, roll, milk.

Monday, Feb. 27

Pork loin w/gravy, sweet potato casserole, cabbage, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barbecued chicken, bun, potato wedges, carrots, spinach salad, pineapple, milk.

Wednesday, March 1

Not available.

MARION SENIOR CENTER

We started off on Feb. 9 with a reading brought in by Betty Ireland. It was about senior centers, what they offer and how people can get involved.

We welcomed members of Harvest House on Feb. 10.

We also were part of the celebration of Wilma Gil­mer’s 95th birthday that day.

Her family brought cupcakes, ice cream and balloons. This is a good place to have a party.

Jerry Higgins brought treats for his birthday Feb. 13.

We wore red for Valen­tine’s Day and Vickie Kaempfe provided cupcakes. Bonnie and Amy came in from Marion Assisting Living to bring us candy.

We have different items in our craft corner. Included is a big crocheted bedspread, a lot of supplies for crocheting, some sewing supplies and embroidered tea towels.

Feb. 15 was Senior Center Day. We welcomed residents of Hilltop Manor. Sue Clough conducted the business meeting. Bob and the Boys (Eugene Just and Steve Hanneman) entertained us.

Come for lunch on March 1. The program on quilts will be given by Joyce Duke.

Meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information about reservations or volunteering, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Ham, sweet or baked potato, green beans, cherry surprise, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Hot beef sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

Chicken tetrazzini, tossed salad w/dressing, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

MONDAY, Feb. 27

Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, dessert, milk.

TUESDAY, Feb. 28

Goulash, green beans, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, March 1

Baked fish, macaroni & cheese, green beans, pineapple tidbits, whole wheat bread, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

It was quite a week, and I sure can’t complain about the weather either. It’s been a busy one for us.

Monday we had our board meeting. Tuesday we celebrated Valentine’s Day with all our homemade valentines that were delivered to the Peabody Health and Rehab, Westview Manor, and our home deliveries.

Randolph Whitely, a medical physician, dined with us Feb. 15, and gave a program on weight loss diets.

We had Renae Riedy of the Marion County Exten­sion office, gave a continuing program on handling stress and keeping an eye on your health, such as blood pressure readings.

She will be here Feb. 28 to teach us more on “Enhanc­ing Aging.”

We have a new flyer for the monthly Bereavement Support Group. They meet here the second Tuesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to anyone who wants to attend and is led by the spiritual bereavement coordinator Rick Schrag. No charge and no registration is required. Please just drop in.

Thank you for your support to keep our center going. Please come in and visit with us, have a cup of coffee and stay for lunch. We would love to see you.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information about the center, or to make meal reservations, call 620-983-2226. And, for those who can’t come in, call and we will deliver.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

