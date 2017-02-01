HILLSBORO SENIOR CENTER

February is here, and even though it’s a short month, there’s lots happening at the center.

Chair massages are Wed­nesday, Feb. 1, and Ground­hog Day is Feb. 2. We are hoping when the groundhog comes out of his burrow that it’s a cloudy day meaning an early spring, but if he sees his shadow, there’s six more weeks of winter. We are hoping for an early spring.

Alisa Schmidt, a medical doctor in family practice, is speaking Feb. 2 after lunch. National Wear Red Day is Feb. 3, and as a way of supporting women with heart disease and stroke, let’s all wear red that day.

We also have games and fellowship every Monday after lunch and bingo every Wednesday after the meal.

Home Health Care in Marion will provide foot care from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 7 and from 12:30-3 p.m. Feb. 15. Appointments can be made by calling the center.

We are having a fashion show after lunch on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It will be a lot of fun

Volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Meals on Wheels drivers from 10:30-11:30 p.m. Anyone who volunteers will get their meal free the day they work.

We want to thank everyone for supporting the center, and donations are still needed.

It takes about $3,000 to pay monthly expenses and, with the purchase of a new $6,000 dishwasher, tax-deductible donations are appreciated. We have projects needing to be done that will require more money, so please for those who can help, let us know.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Pork cutlet, baked sweet potato, broccoli, vegetables, applesauce, oatmeal cookie, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Chicken-fried steak, potatoes, gravy, green beans, pineapple, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

Catfish or chicken breast, potatoes, vegetables, pears, roll, milk.

Monday, Feb. 6

Cream of potato soup, turkey & swiss sandwich, vegetables, lime-sprinkled pears, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Pork roast, baked sweet potato, spinach or vegetables, fruit, cornbread, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Bierock, roasted potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail, cookie, milk.

MARION SENIOR CENTER

We have a new project at the senior center. It’s a re­quest from Marion Elemen­tary School to save front picture of greeting cards for them.

Anyone who has some to give away, please bring them in to us.

The birthday group from Aulne United Methodist Church joined us for lunch Jan. 25. They were celebrating the birthdays of Jim Hett, Evelyn Hett and Betty Just.

Our program was given by Jeff Priest, a hearing instrument specialist from Newton.

He walked around playing electronic sounds, like bird songs we might miss with hearing loss.

Thanks to Max Ewert for donating a poker table top.

Come join us Feb. 8. Sara Carter of Angel Care will talk about heart issues, an appropriate topic for the month of Valentines Day.

Meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information about reservations or volunteering, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas & carrots, Mandarin oranges, cake, bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Smothered steak, hash brown potatoes, spinach salad, fresh fruit, peanut butter cookie, whole wheat roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

Lasagna, steamed broccoli w/cauliflower,, garlic bread, pears, milk.

MONDAY, Feb. 6

Tator tot casserole, carrots, Jell-O cake w/topping, fruit cup, whole wheat roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Feb. 7

Shaker bean soup, coleslaw, cottage cheese, peaches, pudding, cornbread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8

Meatloaf, baked potatoes, green beans w/onions, Mandarin oranges, pineapple Jell-O, oatmeal raisin cookie, whole wheat bread, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Have you noticed the days are getting a bit longer? Spring is getting closer, and I can’t wait.

Mary Olson was here and spoke about the importance of the Silver Haired Legisla­ture and, how we as seniors, are affected by the changes. It was informative. The next day she shared a painting that a friend had done of the Kansas Seal and left it here on display. We also read about Kansas to celebrate Kansas Day.

Shirley Davis was here Monday to do chair massages. She had to switch days. Don’t forget Thursday is Groundhog Day. We will celebrate with an egg, sau­sage and hashbrown bake.

The Peabody Community Foundation is having a pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 here at the center. The cost is by donation. Grants will be awarded at 10 a.m.

Gayla Ratzlaff, coordinator with Marion County De­partment on Aging, will be here from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 to help with filing Home­stead tax refunds, LIEAP and federal and state tax forms. Please call us here at the center to set up a time.

Thanks to all the volunteers who help keep this center going. It takes many hands doing different jobs to makes us a success.

Come in and say, “howdy,” have a cup of coffee and even stay for a meal.

For those who can’t come in, call and we will deliver. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information about the center, or to make meal reservations, call 620-983-2226.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Beef stew, cornbread, hash browns, fruit, milk.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Egg/sausage/hash brown bake, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

Scalloped potatoes w/ham, green beans, blueberry muffin, wheat bread, milk.

Monday, Feb. 6

Liver & onion or hamburger patty, baked potato, carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Meatloaf, oven fries, corn, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, birthday cake, wheat roll, milk.