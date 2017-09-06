hillsboro senior center

We hope everyone had a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.

Volunteers are still needed at the center from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

For those interested in delivering food, we are also needing volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program too. Volunteers will get their meal free the day they work.

Another area help is needed is in the kitchen with a substitute cook to fill in when the regular cook is not working.

We are serving a meal at the annual Arts and Crafts Fair, Saturday, Sept. 16. This is a fundraiser for the center.

The center’s men are looking for more pool players from 2-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For those who enjoy the game and want to play should let the other players know. There haven’t been enough players, so the group hasn’t been able to play a lot.

We want to thank everyone for supporting our senior center.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

Ham, scalloped potatoes, spinach (or carrots), cherry dessert, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Liver and onions (or beef patty with onions), mashed potatoes with gravy, lima beans, mixed fruit, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Hamburger / bun with lettuce, tomato and onion; potato wedges, peas, tropical fruit, catsup, milk.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Beef tips in gravy, buttered noodles, veggie blend, spinach, strawberries and bananas, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Lasagna, steamed broccoli (or peas and carrots), coleslaw, peaches, pudding, roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, three-bean salad, apple cobbler, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We’re receiving the last of summer’s bounty in the form of tomatoes and cucumbers. We appreciate gardeners thinking of us.

We need a Meals on Wheels driver to deliver one day a week. It’s a great volunteer opportunity to take meals and a friendly greeting to people. Call or come in if interested.

Our program Aug. 30 was pianist Lydia Gates. Her friend, Margaret Wilson, announced each selection.

Join us Sept. 13 when the program will be given by Theresa Ross, cardiac nurse at St. Luke Hospital.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

Salisbury steak, baked potatoes, copper penny salad, green and wax beans, apricots, roll.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Roast pork, scalloped potatoes, green pea salad, fresh fruit, roll.

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Polish sausage, tater tots, corn salad, cinnamon roll.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Goulash, lima beans, marinated tomatoes, apple crisp, garlic bread.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cabbage/apple salad, corn, fruit, bread.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Mushroom hamburger steak, baked potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate cake, roll.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Are you rested up after the holiday? Hope you thoroughly enjoyed the three-day break.

Sign up now at the center, 106 N. Walnut, or call 620-983-2226 for a driver safety course taught at our center by instructors Richard and Marilyn Riemer of Hills­boro. Seniors can qualify for car insurance premium deductions by completing the two-day course from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 11-12. No driving involved; if you complete both four-hour sessions you receive certificates to present to your insurance agent. The cost is $20 or $15 for American Association of Retired Persons members.

Myrta Billings will be here Sept. 6 to present a program on nutrition. Sept. 11 is board meeting, Sept. 12 Grief Share, Sept. 13 Birthday Dinner with Sonja Koslowsky playing piano and afterward, Myrta Billings will be presenting her program on nutrition. Sept. 15 is the SCMC meeting at Lincolnville. Sept 20, Dr. Whitely will present a program after lunch.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Chicken tetrazzini, tossed salad, blueberry cobbler, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Cream of potato soup, hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Egg/sausage/hashbrown bake, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Liver and onions or hamburger patty with onions, baked potato carrots, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, cake, wheat roll, milk.