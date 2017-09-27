hillsboro senior center

We hope the fall weather is coming to stay as this will be the last week of September and then already October. We hope you will join us soon at the senior center for a meal. if anyone has a program idea, let us know.

Hillsboro Hometown Pharmacy will give flu shots at our center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 20. You can call and put your name on the list or just come at that time. We are needing volunteers, so please call the center for more information at 947-2304.

Our head cook is retiring on Oct. 31, so we are looking for a cook stop by and pick up a application. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., except for on Wednesday our food order comes in at 6 a.m. so you would work from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are offering insurance now, too.The pay is only minimum wage but we have great fellowship and you will get paid for training. We also get paid for holidays, so if you love to cook, come get a application.

We want to thank everyone for your support to our senior center. We also have games and fellowship every Monday after the noon meal and on Wednesday we play bingo after the noon meal. We have Marion Home Health doing foot care twice a month.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownie, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

Breaded chicken tenders, sauteed zucchini and squash, pickled beets, cinnamon baked apples, cookie, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Swiss steak, red-skin potatoes, creamed peas, mandarin oranges and pineapple, roll, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Beef tips in gravy, buttered noodles, veggie blend, spinach, strawberries and bananas, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 3

Lasagna, steamed broccoli (or peas and carrots), coleslaw, peaches, pudding, roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, three-bean salad, apple cobbler, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We’ve had a busy week, beginning with the newsletter crew Sept. 18. Workers included Madonna Schafers, Al and Gloria Ash, Mary Mae Hett, Barbara and Larry Smith, Irmagene Goodman, Shirley Bowers, Lanell Hett and Gayla Ratz­laff.

Senior Center Day was Sept. 20 with Sue Clough conducting the business meeting. We elected officers: Sue Clough, president; Rhonda Brenzikofer, vice president; Virginia Ham­mond, secretary; and Norma Kline, treasurer.

We welcomed the Aulne Birthday Bunch also. They were celebrating the birthday of Ty Dean. Our program was given by Theresa Ross, cardiac rehab nurse at St. Luke Hospital.

We are reluctantly allowing Dorothy Conyers to retire from delivering meals. She has been faithful and caring in that role for a number of years. Robert Crawford will begin driving weekly after being a fill-in driver.

Join us Oct. 4. The program on falls will be given by Dr. Randy Whitely.

For more information, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St., Marion.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Grilled hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese slice, fruit.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

Stuffed peppers, pickled beets, pine­apple, cookie, roll.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Chicken pot pie, apple cabbage salad, peaches, cake, bread.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Chicken broccoli rice casserole, kidney beans, cinnamon apples, blueberry muffins.

TUESDAY, Oct. 3

Hawaiian meat balls, red-skin potatoes, green beans, cherry crisp, pineapple juice, whole-wheat roll.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4

Pork roast, baked sweet potatoes, spinach, seasonal fresh fruit, corn bread.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Congratulations to Joan Lago, who was selected and honored at the Sunflower Fair in Salina. She is Marion County’s 2017 Sensational Sunflower.

It’s hare to believe that September is almost over. You should stop by our center and look at our aprons. We have quite a collection. Some of our diners have been showing off their aprons.

Peppernut baking is just around the corner. If you have a couple of hours to spare, two days a week, please come and be a part of crew.

We always need volunteers to help put those little cookies on the tray. Monday, Oct. 9, is our first baking day. We meet each Monday and Thursday right after the lunch crew is done and get busy.

It’s always fun to see who shows up. Visiting is always part of baking, right? So come on down and have a good time.

Physician Randolph Whitely gave a program on falls and some of the things we can do to help prevent dangers in the house.

We need to be aware of what some medicine can do to us and be careful. He also talked to us about the senior flu shot and how important it is to get it. If you can’t make it to the Peabody Elementary School, you can get your shots at Whitely’s office.

You needn’t be a patient. Just call and ask the best time to come in. You can go on Monday, Wednes­day or Friday. The office will do all the paper work.

Gayla Ratzlaff will be here to help us sign up for Medicare Part D from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26. Please call the Senior Center at 620-983-2226, and set a time to come in. Make sure you bring your information with you. She will also be here on Nov. 15, same time, in case you missed the October date.

Stop by, pick up our October menu, and sit a spell. We would like for you to dine with us. We serve good nutritious meals daily. Check us out as we have a very good cook.

We look forward to seeing you, so come have a meal with us. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Ham and scalloped potatoes, vegetable, pineapple upside-down cake, wheat, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

Smothered chicken breast with cream gravy, baked bread dressing, vegetable, wheat roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Tater tot casserole, vegetable, cookie, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 3

Mexican casserole, corn, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4

