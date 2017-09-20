hillsboro senior center

We want to thank everyone who came to our fundraiser Saturday and braved the crowd.

We will have a board business meeting Tuesday Sept. 19 over lunch. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, audiologist Haris Zafar will be at the center at 11 a.m. for hearing aid checks and on we will have footcare in the afternoon, so call for an appointment.

We will have sing-a-long after the noon meal on Thursday Sept. 21. Autumn begins Friday Sept. 22, so let’s pray for cooler temperatures.

We are still needing volunteers at the center, so call for more information. Also we are taking application for a head cook as our cook will retire Oct. 31. Call the center for more info at 947-2304.

We will have our birthday dinner on Monday Sept. 25 for the September birthdays. Call for more information. We thank you all for your support to our senor center.

We also are looking at programs to present, so let us know if you have one you would like to share with us. Get a free meal the day you present it. Thank-you everyone for supporting our senior center.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Barbecued chicken with bun, corn salad, tomato wedges, fruit fluff, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 21

Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, mixed fruit cup, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Taco salad with beans, fresh fruit, cinnamon puff, milk.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Goulash, carrots, marinated tomato salad, apple crisp, garlic bread, milk.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

Chef salad, crackers, summer fruit cup, fruit muffin, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownie, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We hope you will plan to get your flu shot here from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The shots will be given by the Marion County Health office. Paperwork will be filled out prior to that day if you come by for it. We welcomed the Harvest House group on Friday.

Vicki Kaempfe came in and changed table decorations over to fall flowers.

We observed a moment of silence on Patriot Day Sept. 11.

We welcomed Robin Nelson, our special volunteer, back after a three-week absence. One of our former patrons was brought in to eat with us on Sept. 13. Thanks to Debra Weigart for bringing in Beulah Weigart, who now lives at St. Luke Living Center.

Come join us Sept. 27 for a program by Safehope, a domestic violence agency now with an office in Marion.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St., Marion.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad or lima beans, apple crisp, roll.

THURSDAY, Sept. 21

Herb pork roast, baked potatoes, green beans, cake topped with fruit, roll.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Pizza, tossed, marinated tomatoes, Jell-O with fruit, brownie.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Barbecued meat balls, butter beans, boiled potatoes, pineapple crumble, bread.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

Baked chicken, pasta salad, tomatoes sliced, green beans, strawberries and peaches.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Grilled hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese slice, fruit.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Dates for making peppernuts begins Oct. 9 and continues through Nov. 13 every Monday through Thursday, except Oct. 19.

We start right making and baking right after the lunch crew is done. So we will need all you volunteers that can come. Sign up, come in and have a meal and stay a little while. Lots of hands make quick work.

We are hanging up a display of different aprons, thanks to Mary Olson, starting Mon. Sept. 18. So we are asking all of our friends to show us their aprons by wearing them when they come to dine or just show off. Can’t wait to see yours.

We welcomed seven diners from Peabody Health and Rehab Sept. 15. Dinner with physician Randolph Whitely is Sept. 20. Hope to have something yet this month about healing oils and want your input about what you would like to try. Some oils are good for headaches, relaxing or cramps. Rachel Gfeller would like a list of what your desires are, and she will pick a day to come discuss what oils you can try.

We look forward to seeing you, come have a meal with us. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, fruit, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 21

Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, blueberry buckle, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Hamburger vegetable soup, corn bread, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

Mexican casserole, corn, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Ham and scalloped potatoes, vegetable, pineapple upside-down cake, wheat, roll, milk.