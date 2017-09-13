hillsboro senior center

We offer chair massages Sept. 13 and Sept. 14; call for more information. We will have our jam session Sept. 16. We will have our fundraiser meal during the Arts & Crafts day; it will be the German meal again. We will have the north side of the parking lot available to park. If anyone would like to come and volunteer to help that day, just let us know.

We will have our business board meeting Sept. 19. We hope you can join us for a meal soon at the center. We also need volunteers and are looking for a head cook; our cook will be retiring Oct. 31, so we are accepting applications now for the position. Call for more information or stop by 212 N. Main St. to get an application. We also are looking at programs to present, so let us know if you have one you would like to share with us get a free meal the day you present it. Thank-you everyone for supporting our senior center.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, three-bean salad, apple cobbler, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 14

Orange chicken (bone in), herbed rice, peas, carrots, coleslaw, peaches, pudding, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 15

Grilled turkey and Swiss sandwich, potato wedges, copper penny salad, mixed fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with onions, fresh fruit cup, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Riblette, hash browns, casserole, tossed salad with dressing, Jell-O with fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Barbecued chicken with bun, corn salad, tomato wedges, fruit fluff, milk.

Marion senior center

The produce keeps coming in, including beans one day, which we’ve never received before. We hope there’s a few more weeks of tomatoes and cucumbers, too.

We welcomed the Lunch Bunch on Sept. 5. These women really enjoy each other’s company, reminiscing and catching up on their lives.

The Sept. 6 program was given by Dawn Miller of Angels Care. She talked about falls and demonstrated the proper use of a cane. She also brought us cookies.

Join us Sept. 20, Senior Center Day. We will have election of officers.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Mushroom hamburger steak, baked potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate cake, roll.

THURSDAY, Sept. 14

Ham/turkey, chef salad, low-sodium crackers, fruit muffin, fruit.

FRIDAY, Sept. 15

Fish, red potato quarters, coleslaw, pineapple and oranges, Jell-O.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli/cauliflower salad, peach cobbler, roll.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Turkey tetrazzini, green peas, carrot salad, lime pears, garlic bread.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad or lima beans, apple crisp, roll.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Peppernuts are in the works. Need all volunteers who can come. We will start in October; I will list the days next week.

Got aprons? Next week I would like to start displaying aprons, and I hope to see some of you wearing them. Are you up for that?

Grand­parents’ Day was this past week; I hope you got to spend an hour with your grandchildren at Peabody-Burns Elementary School.

Our board meeting was Sept. 11. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.rnoons of Sept. 11 and 12 we hosted a Smart Driver Safety Course taught by Richard and Marilyn Riemer.

We had a birthday dinner on Sept. 13, with Sonja Koslowsky at the piano; Myrta Billings will be giving her last nutrition program. She has provided us with much-needed information, from saving money buying groceries, to reading labels, to knowing how to fill your plate, to making sure you are taking all safety measurers from washing fruit to cooking and cleaning, and much more. Thank you, Myrta!

Our business meeting will be Sept. 19. Dr. Ran­dolph Whitely will be here Sept. 20 to dine with us and present a program. Lots of questions on flu shots.

Dine with us and spend some time with your friends. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, cake, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Sept. 14

Chef salad with crackers, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Sept. 15

Sloppy joes, baked beans, potato salad, fruit cocktail cake, milk.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Goulash, tossed salad, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, fruit, wheat roll, milk.