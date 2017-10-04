hillsboro senior center

This week we have bingo after the Oct. 4 noon meal. On Oct. 5, physician Alisa Schmidt will be speaking after the meal. On Oct. 11, we offer chair massages.

Our head cook will be retiring Oct. 31, so we are taking applications for a head cook. The hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the pay is $7.25 an hour, plus they offer health insurance. Stop by and get a application soon.

Hillsboro Hometown Pharmacy will be giving flu shots at our center Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, three-bean salad, apple cobbler, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, cranberry apple salad, pumpkin crunch, cake, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

Baked fish or breaded chicken tenders, scalloped corn, coleslaw, mixed fruit, glazed applesauce, cake, roll, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, sliced peaches, fantastic cake, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

Beef stew, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, angel biscuit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

Hamm balls, sour cream chive, mashed potatoes, lima beans, pineapple tidbits, brownie, roll, milk..

Marion senior center

We have some events coming in October. On Oct. 10, the veterans rep will be here at 10 a.m. No appointment needed. That afternoon, the Marion County Health Department will give flu shots from 1-2:30 p.m. Paperwork is available here to fill out ahead of time.

We’re looking for a group that would take on the flower bed by our entrance. Call 620-382-2914.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4

Pork roast, baked sweet potatoes, spinach, seasonal fresh fruit, corn

bread.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, candied carrots, cranberry/apples, pumpkin crunch cake, whole-wheat roll.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

Baked fish, scalloped corn, cole slaw, mixed fruit, glazed applesauce cake, whole-wheat roll.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, sliced peaches, fantastic cake, bread.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

Beef stew, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, biscuits.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

Smothered steak, baked potatoes, copper penny salad, fresh fruit cup, peanut butter cookie, whole-wheat toll.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

We begin baking peppernuts Oct. 9 right after the lunch crew is done.

Come and be a part of the center. You would be surprised to see many of your friends here.

Grief Share is from 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 with pastor Rick Schrag. The birthday dinner is Oct. 11 and chair massages start at 10 a.m. with Rachel Gfeller.

We look forward to seeing you, so come have a meal with us.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4

Meat loaf, potato, green beans, blueberry muffin, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Chicken tetrazzini, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

Beefy pepper bake, vegetable,fruit, wheat bread, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Chef salad with crackers, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

Tater tot casserole, vegetable, cookie, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

Baked chicken, mash potatoes, cream gravy, green beans, fruit, cake, wheat roll, milk.